James Reginald Ray Sr.,87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday June 22, 2021 at his residence in Walnut. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Ray will 2 PM Friday June 25, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Dollar and Bro. Robert Buse officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut. Mr. Ray was born July 6, 1933 in McNairy, TN, to the late Johnny and Daisy Pattman Ray. He was a graduate of Middleton High School, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was employed with Sequentia, Inc. in Grand Junction, TN for 39 years before his retirement in 1996. A faithful member of Oakland Baptist Church, Mr. Ray loved his church, church family and enjoyed participating in all activities and events. He will be remembered for his love of traveling that included his yearly trips to the Smokey Mountains with his brother and Columbia, TN for their annual Mule Day. With a kind heart, social nature and zest for life, Mr. Ray was a devoted family man who was known as "Paw-Paw" to his much adored grandchildren. A dedicated dad, brother, Paw-Paw and friend to the community, he will be missed by all those lives he touched. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include three sons, Paul Ray (Margaret), Tim Ray and James Ray, Jr. (Angie) all of Walnut, one sister, Wanda Jean Weston (Joel) of Florida, two brothers, Randy Ray (Wendy) of Florida and Winfred Ray of Bolivar, TN, nine grandchildren, Frank Ray (Laura), Kyle Ray (Elizabeth), John Ray (Courtney), Riley, Megan and Destiny Ray, Elaine Jones (Cody), Kaitlynn and Candy Smith, five great grandchildren with one on the way and three loyal pet canines, "Hollie", "Gretchen" and "Dissel". He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marcel Luna Ray and a grandson, Derek Ray. The family request the memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Gideon's. The Ripley Funeral Home invities you to share memories with the Ray family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
