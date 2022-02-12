Ms. Teresa Carroll Oaks Ray, 59, died February 12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born on June 25, 1962 in New Albany to Dalton Lacy Oaks and Kellen Genice Mahan Guess. Teresa resided in the Pontotoc area for most of her life. Raised a Baptist,. she enjoyed spending time with her family & friends. She worked for Ashley Furniture several years and was employed by Super Sagless-Leggett and Platt at the time of her death due to cancer. Services Celebrating Teresa's life will be held tomorrow at 2PM Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Mr. Ben Eldridge officiating. Visitation will be from 2PM-4PM Today, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens north of Baldwyn. For those unable to attend, the service can be watched at 2 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Teresa is survived by her son, Eric Bryson(Amanda) of Pontotoc; her daughter, Ashley Shelton of Pontotoc; her father, Dalton Oaks of Pontotoc; her mother Kellen Guess (Mackie) of the Richmond Community; her 11 grandchildren Amber, Trey, Dylan, Breanna, Oliva, Camden, Caitlyn, Caleigh, Caden, Colton and Carlie; her 5 great grandchildren, Mason, Corbin, Aryia, Jon Morgan and Allie Reed; her brother David Oaks of Pontotoc; her sisters, Lisa Peters(Damen) of Pontotoc, Pam Stanley of Dorsey, Cheryl Moore(Paul) of Olive Branch. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sonya Bryson; her great grandson, Bryson Carter; her stepmother, Jane Oaks, her niece Selina Oaks, her grandparents Reed & Ozella Oaks and Arkie & Sallie Mahan. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
