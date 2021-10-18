Mr. Carmon "Tim" Ray, age 64 of West Fork, Arkansas and formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away Tuesday October 12,2021 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born October 13, 1956, in Cleveland, Mississippi to Carmon and Lura Ann Holder Ray. Tim was a graduate of the University of Mississippi at Oxford and had a Degree in Organic Chemistry. He was united in marriage to Glenna Booth Ray. Tim also worked for 30 years as a food scientist for Tyson Foods and spent most of his years in Research and development. He was previously employed by Conagra. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, had a passion for cooking and enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting and reading about history and science. He was preceded in death by his dad, Carmon Ray; mom, Ann (Granny) Ray Thompson and stepdad, Glenn "Pops" Thompson. Tim is remembered by his wife, Glenna Ray of West Fork, Arkansas; daughter, Ashley Ray and husband Ben Palmer of Kingsley, Iowa; son, Brandon Ray and wife Amanda Ray of Bentonville, Arkansas; their mother, Christy Ray Easterling of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandson, Grayson Palmer and grand-daughter Lily Palmer, both of Kingsley, Iowa; sister, Sheila Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; brother, Richard Ray of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephews, Josh Logan and wife Kristen of Tupelo, Mississippi and Jake Logan and wife Sara of Tupelo, Mississippi; two great nieces, Ava and Ivey Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; one great nephew, Grae Logan of Tupelo, Mississippi; stepdaughter, Dindy Seliga and husband Jay Seliga of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; stepson, Daniel Grove of Ada, Oklahoma and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers, Arkansas.
