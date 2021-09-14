Eupil Marie Rayburn, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home. She was born January 30, 1932, in Itawamba County, to Orville and Hettie Lavelle Taylor Hood. She was a nurse for North Mississippi Medical Center for 25 years, where she worked in the ICU. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, reading Nicholas Sparks books, doing word search puzzles, and reading her Bible every day. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Lana Johnson (Randy) of Tupelo; two step-daughters, Shelia Work and Renee Rayburn (Alex); one son, Gary Barnes (Terri); four brothers, Eulon Hood (Thelma Kay), Gene Hood (Nellie), Wayne Hood (Betty Ann), all of Baldwyn, and Joyce Hood (Betty) of Marietta; one sister in law, Doris Hood of Marietta; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, O'Neal Rayburn; one brother, Clinton Hood; and her parents. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.