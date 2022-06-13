Carolyn Joyce Rayburn Ray left this world for her eternal home on Sunday June 12, 2022. She entered this life on January 19, 1953. She worked at FMC for many years and also worked for Belk and Darlington Oaks in Verona. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and made sure that everyone she came into contact with knew who Jesus was. She lived with a servant's heart, continually putting others' needs before her own and living out her faith. She never met a stranger and to have known her was to love her. She loved others with a genuineness that only comes from Christ. She enjoyed gardening, spur of the moment "adventures" with family and friends, and spending quality time with those she loved. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. Kevin Clayton, Bro. Robert Humphres, and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Ray; her daughter Elizabeth Walls (Wayne); 4 grandchildren, Alexandria Russell, Madi Grace Walls, Emma Katherine Walls and Presley Walls; one great-grandchild, Elijah James Russell; one step-daughter, Suzanne Berry (Rob) and one step-son, James H. (Tripp) Ray III and a host of cousins, friends and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Colly and Beatrice Tyre; a sister, Maggie Janett Tyre Watson; her first husband of 30 years, James C. Rayburn. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Pettigo, Ronnie Brazile, Danny Russell, Bubba Lollar, Matt Rayburn, and Blake Sheffield. Courtney Stringer will be an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
