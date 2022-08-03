Sarah Catherine Parker Rayburn, age 80, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born April 15, 1942 to Houston Alfonso "Jack" and Beatrice Alice Collins Parker. Sarah was a graduate of East MS Community College and worked as a bookkeeper at Tupelo Auto Sales for many years. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Sarah enjoyed gardening, flowers and taking care of her chickens. A private family graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Midway Cemetery, with Blake Lovell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine "Cathey" Rayburn Ware (John Allen); two sons, Fred "Al" Rayburn, Jr. (Liz) and Jeffrey Thomas Rayburn (Dawn); one sister, Shirley Mooney; seven grandchildren, Josh Rayburn (Bobbie), Hannah Rayburn Smith (Casey), Tommy Ware (Peyton), Sarah Catherine Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn and Ben Rayburn; and six great-grandchildren, Braxton Henson, Kaden Rayburn, Marlee Ann Rayburn, Josie Beth Rayburn, Parker Smith and Carter Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Allen Rayburn, Sr. and a brother, Harold Parker. Pallbearers will be Josh Rayburn, Tommy Ware, Zach Rayburn, T.J. Rayburn, Ben Rayburn, Braxton Henson and Kaden Rayburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker and Carter Smith. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams, Memphis, TN 38103. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.