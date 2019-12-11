BYHALIA -- Carlon D. Rayford, 29, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at French road in Byhalia from an automobile accident. Services will be on Saturday December 14, 2019 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel . Visitation will be on Friday December 13, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

