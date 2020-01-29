BYHALIA -- Gene Rayford, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday February 1, 2020 10:00 a.m. Graveside Services at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs in charge of Services.

