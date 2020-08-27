Raymond E. Parker II (Eddy)

Eddy Parker, 58, passed away August 26, 2020 at his home in Nesbit, MS after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 5, 1961 in Houston, MS. He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Parker; daughter, Hailey Parker, Los Angeles, CA; step children, Kevin Crisler, Southaven; Tonya Berryman, Collierville, TN; Kenny Crisler, Henderson, TN; Jennifer Evans (Lee) St. Mary, GA; his father Ray Parker, Houston, MS; brother, Ricky Parker (Lori) Pontotoc, MS, sisters, Reba Ward Morris (Ronnie) Big Creek, MS; Kay Davis (Kevin) Houston, MS; Karen Gorrell (Dallas) Houston, MS. 11 grand children and many nieces and nephews.
Eddy was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Parker Allen and 2 grand children.
In lieu of flowers, Eddy asked that donations be made to the Kosten Pancreatic Cancer Support at: KostenFoundation.com.
