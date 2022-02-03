Debra Rochelle Razor Houston- Debra Rochell Razor, 36, passed away at her home on Monday, January 31, 2022. She loved to paint water colors, listen to music, read and play practical jokes. She worked at the Circle K convenience store in Pontotoc and she was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022 @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Blake Stallans officiating. Burial will be in Houston City Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Jocelyn Burton and Gracie E. Gann of Van Fleet; son, Richard Sanchez of Oregon; sisters, Amy Vincent (Joe) of MO, Hailey Razor of MO, Jessica Edwards (Brandon) of Fulton and Geneva Wofford (Bill) of LA; brother, Matt Razor of Kosciusko; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Razor and Tonia Matthews Prewitt and a sister, Lela Razor. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until service time @ 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.