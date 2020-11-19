Bobby Rea, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 16, 1950 in Aberdeen, Mississippi to Elmer Boe and Ruby Hacker Rea. Bobby graduate Hamilton High School and College of Lake County, Illinois and prior to his retirement he worked for Abbott Labratories in North Chicago, IL and MTD in Verona. On December 18, 1971, he married the love of his life, the former Janice Maxwell. Outgoing and friendly, Bobby was a people person and loved nothing more than to visit with friends but more especially spend time with his family. Extremely athletic, he played softball, basketball, volleyball, football; and he was a skilled bowler playing in the adult leagues. As an outdoorsman, Bobby loved to hunt and fish; and he was a fan of the MSU Bulldogs. Dutifully, Bobby answered the call to serve his country when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and later served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Hamilton Church of God of Prophecy. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel in Amory with Bro. Billy Stevens and Bro. James Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the McDuffie Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of nearly 49 years, Janice Maxwell Rea of Hamilton; two daughters, Amy Rea Fulton (Tim) of Hamilton and Angela Rea Cerminara of Antioch, IL; one sister, Brenda Rea of Okolona; one brother, Steve Rea of Hamilton; grandchildren, Alissa Rea Hays (Keegan), Caleb McNutt, Brooke Simonson, Dallas Fulton Niswonger (Dekota); great grandchildren, Reign Hays, Jace Niswonger, Silas Niswonger; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his in-laws, Eula and Flaves Maxwell. Pallbearers will be Keegan Hays, Tim Fulton, Terry Cantrell, Caleb McNutt, David Maxwell, and Matt Simonson. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
