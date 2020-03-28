Ingrid Fendrich Rea, 71, died at Sanctuary Hospice House on March 21, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ingrid was born June 16, 1948 in Bobstadt, Germany to the late Ernst and Hilde Fendrich. She married Willard Rea and moved with him to make a home in Belden where she lived the rest of her life. Before retiring, Ingrid attended Itawamba Community College and graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in physical therapy. She worked as a physical therapist for years until she retired. Ingrid was a wonderful mom to her many dogs and cats and treated them with much love and care. She also enjoyed the company of the German Group, her many German friends who also live in the Tupelo area. Ingrid had a keen sense of social responsibility, believing it is important to support worthy causes such as the World Wildlife Federation and the Tupelo Lee Humane Society. Ingrid was predeceased in 1998 by her loving husband, Willard Rea. She is survived and will be missed by her sister, Lucia Raab and husband, Konrad; two nephews, Thomas and Gert Raab of Buerstadt, Germany; and stepson, Victor Rea and his wife, Peg Taylor of El Dorado Hills, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Steven Rea, Erin Rea, and David Fuson, who all referred to her as Grandma Ingrid, and her four great-grandchildren, Julia, Elijah, Emily, and Eva Rea. Visitation will be at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Noon at Belden Cemetery. Due to CDC guidelines on the Coronavirus pandemic, attendance may be limited. A larger memorial service for Ingrid will be held for all friends and family at a later date. Friends are welcome to send expressions of sympathy or share memories of Ingrid at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.