TUPELO -- Ingrid Rea, 71, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on April 1, 2020 at 12 PM Noon at Belden United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on April 1 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Belden United Methodist Church Cemetery.

