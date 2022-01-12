Jimmy Lee Rea. 82, passed away on January 12, 2022 at the MS State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. He was born on January 26, 1939 to Jim and Syble Hester Rea in Itawamba County. After graduating Nettleton High School he joined the MS National Guard and began a career as a lineman with Tombigbee Electric Power Association. Jimmy Lee often spoke of his memorable experiences with the Nettleton unit of the national guard when he was activated to Oxford, MS by the President of the United States in September of 1962. He married his life partner, Glenda Payne, and they made their home in Nettleton, where she taught in the elementary school. He was a faithful member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church of Nettleton. On weekends he and Glenda could often be found as spectators watching son Chip race his car on the area's dirt racetracks. During his retirement he assisted Chip in his trucking business and followed Nettleton sports with son Brant, " Coach Rea." He enjoyed working in his shop with his prized collection of tools. Jimmy Lee never met a stranger and was a friend to all he knew. There will be a public graveside service on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Cemetery near Plantersville with Rev. Lane Galloway officiating. Jimmy Lee is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Glenda, sons Chip (Lana) and Brandon, cousin Susan Morris Keith (Gary), sister-in-law Elizabeth Payne Rutherford (Ken) and Bonnie Davidson (Glen), nephews Glen Davidson Jr. and Greg Davidson and niece Conwill Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be sent to the Shiloh United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
