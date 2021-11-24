Rickey Dean Rea, 64, passed away November 23, 2021 peacefully at his home. Rickey was a loving person with a kind heart. He loved to listen to music, build airplanes, and joke around with everyone. Survivors include his two sons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; five cousins, ReA. Colburn, John Rush, Fay Gillespie, Earl Rush, and Terri King; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Corean Rea; father, John L. Rea; brother, Johnny Lee Rea; and nephew, Justin Lee Rea. Service will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jody Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Donnie Joe Colburn, Jeff Pennington, Skylar McGreger, Zach McGreger, and David Lee Colburn. Visitation will be Friday, November 26th 12PM until service time at the funeral home.
