Mr. James Edward Ready, Sr., 81, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born August 3, 1938 in Eudora, Arkansas to Leslie James Ready and Hazel Borland Ready. He grew up in Eudora graduating high school there and earned a BS degree at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, AR. He showed love for his country by serving in the U.S. Army. James worked as Director of Human Resources and Safety, employed by Mohasco/ Futorian Furniture Manufacturing beginning in 1951 and retiring in 1990. James married Judy Phillips on April 12, 1975. Upon his retirement he would help her in her dance studio, spotting cheerleaders during gymnastic classes. He loved all sports and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He enjoyed attending the Wellness Center every morning where he participated in water aerobics and drank coffee with his buddies. He loved people and engaging in good conversations. He was a Christian man and along with Judy, were long time members of West Jackson Street Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and worked in the sound room during morning services. A celebration of life service with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to service time only. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Ready, of 42 years; one son, Jamey Ready and his wife, Bobbie of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Candice Pacetti (Vinny), James Ready, III (Edy), and Andrea Mask (Clay); six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandra Eldridge and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, George Ross, Jr.; daughter, Denise Stephens; three grandsons, Corbyn Maddox, Jared Stephens, and Bubba Davis. Pallbearers will be Tom Perry, Tim Jackson, Jimmy Todd, Trannie Stephens, Tyler Sutton and Charles Duke. Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Harwood. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services live at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
