On Saturday evening December 7, 2019, Betty Jo Dunnam Reaves, 79, lifetime resident of Tippah County and devoted mother, sister and "Mama Jo", departed this life at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Reaves will be at 11 AM Tuesday, December 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Cody Matlock and Bro. Bill Baker will officiate and burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. Mrs. Reaves was born November 2, 1940 in the Keownville Community in Union County. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie Ray and Essie V. Rakestraw Dunnam and was Salutatorian of her 1958 Buena Vista High School graduating class. In August of1958 she married her beloved husband, Donald Victor Reaves who preceded her in death on June 15, 2008. A member of Fellowship Baptist Church and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs.Reaves loved her family , her church and adored her grandchildren. She had a passion for children and served as a caregiver to many in her family and community over the years. An active person, she enjoyed "antiquing" at the local shops, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She had a love for the outdoors that included working in her yard, gardening, walking and in earlier years camping and fishing. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by her children, Wanda Carter (Jeff) of Myrtle and Chris Reaves (Teresa) of Ripley, one sister, Kay Crumpton (Bobby Joe) of Ripley, a brother, Lanier Dunnam of Lebanon, TN, two grandchildren, Ben Reaves (Alicia) of Ripley and Katie Hugley (Steven) of Cleveland, MS, two great grandchildren, Halli and Lizzie Reaves and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Paula Dunnam. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reaves family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
