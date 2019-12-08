TIPPAH COUNTY -- Betty Jo Dunnam Reaves, 79, passed away Saturday, December 07, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Tuesday, December 10 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, December 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

