William "Bud" Reaves was born January 26, 1943 to Marvin Howard Reaves and Nancy Elizabeth Tigner Reaves in Tippah County, Mississippi. He attended Pine Grove High School and was married to Jean Graves Reaves. Bud retired after pastoring for many churches over 25 years. He also worked in many grocery stores and Union Wholesale. He was a member at Glenfield Baptist in New Albany, Mississippi. He loved caring and spending time with his family, fellowshipping with his domino playing and walking buddies, maintaining his yard, preparing coffee at church, and helping others. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Jean Reaves; son: Kenneth Reaves (Vanessa) of Mathiston, MS; a daughter: Wanda Dains (Ronnye) of Dumas, MS; one sister: Martha Linville of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Will Dains (Michelle), Ethan Dains, Mackenzie Teer (Caden), Alyssa Willson (Patrick), Kaleb Reaves; seven great-grandchildren: Kylie Dains, Brooke Dains, Grayson Dains, Bryson Dains, Emma Willson, Freya Willson, Harmony Davis; a host of nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Newton Reaves, Josh Reaves; one nephew: Richard Reaves. The visitation will be at the Glenfield Baptist Church on May 2 from 1:00 p.m. until the service which starts at 3:00 p.m. The interment will be at the Fellowship Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lowrey and Bro. Larry Harrison will be officiating. The pallbearers will be Will Dains, Ethan Dains, Kaleb Reaves, Caden Teer, Patrick Willson, David Reaves, Grayson Dains, Bryson Dains. Honorary Pallbearers will be Domino Players. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
