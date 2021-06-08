Reba LaRuth Copeland-Hickenbottom, who was born the 5th of 14 children on May 27, 1942 in Guntown, MS, to the late Little and Elizabeth Copeland.
Reba is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Albert; Son, Christopher and Daughter, Nicole; Siblings, Jimmie B., Katie, Marcell and Robins Copeland.
Reba professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church.
Reba received her formal education at Guntown Lowe High School in Saltillo, Mississippi. She moved to Chicago, IL in the mid-60s. Was then united in holy marriage to Albert Hickenbottom in 1975…where they resided in Broadview, IL and had been a pillar of the community for 46 years. In this union, they raised 5 children Albert Jr., Durward, Christopher, Dontae and Surita.
Her career path included Knowles Electronics, where she worked until retirement. Then, her love for people led her to work in home healthcare and for First Student Bus Company until her untimely passing.
For those of you who knew Reba, she was the Matriarch of the Copeland Family, affectionally called “The General”. Reba was a comedian in her own right and she knew EVERYBODY! She was loved by all and her legacy will be carried on through all the good memories she shared with others (from family BBQs at her home, to family and school reunions, trips to Mississippi and many more treasured memories). She was an advid gardener and loved landscaping (you can tell that by the presence of her home) with the variety of plants and flowers that she put much time and love into. Her infectious laugh, hilarious one liners and strong presence will be immensely missed by all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Reba transitioned from this Earthly life to her new Eternal life on the evening of Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Reba leaves to cherish her memories, her children; Albert Hickenbottom, Jr. (Beverly), Durward Hickenbottom (Cynthia), Dontae Hickenbottom (Tenee) and Surita Harris (Corey). Grandchildren; LaKisha Redmond (Esley), Alisa Hickenbottom, Racquel Joseph (Raymond), Misty Whitaker, Savannah Hickenbottom, Treshawn Hickenbottom, Xzavier (Angelita) Hickenbottom and Zaden Hickenbottom. Nine great-grandchildren; Three sisters, Elizabeth Betts (Booker), Carnell Kilgo, and Velva Hill (Bishop Rendell); six brothers; Evandis Copeland, Mancy Copeland, McKell Copeland (Annette), Bishop Jimmy Copeland (Paula), Randy Copeland (Terry) and Gene Copeland; Sisters-In-Law, Annette Copeland, Clara Brock (David), Susie Mae King, Luezella Dukes and Betty Ann Penrose; Goddaughters, BenQuila Smith and Judy Miller and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special acknowledgements to Delois, Chearliter, Ada Mae, Mary, Gloria and Ray.
Services
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Wake: 10am-11am
Celebration of Life: 11am-12pm
Bishop Reginald Copeland, OFFICIANT/EULOGIST
Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, 4001 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.