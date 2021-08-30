Rebecca “Becky” Turner died on August 27, 2021, due to complications after emergency surgery that were non-COVID-19 related. Rebecca was born on September 9, 1938, at the Houston Hospital in Chickasaw County, Mississippi, and grew up in Houlka, MS. She spent the first part of her adult life as the military spouse of John Robert Ford, Sr. (Houston and Mantee, MS) and moved frequently including to Scotland and Taiwan with their 2 children, John Robert Ford, Jr (College Station, TX) and Larisa Ford (Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, TX). Later in life, she resided in Flour Bluff and Port Aransas, Texas where she continued her adventures in birding, hiking, gardening, and traveling with her husband, David Bartling. She had multiple occupations but retired from the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas as an Information Science Librarian. She cherished all the students that passed through the house as part of David’s Oceanography classes and was always interested in what they were doing. Rebecca was a member of the Friends of the Port Aransas Library, the Garden Club, and Keep Port Aransas Beautiful
Rebecca was preceded in her death by her parents George C. Turner Sr, and Margaret B. Turner, her brother, George C. Turner Jr, and her husband, David Bartling. She is survived by her son and daughter, her son by choice and best friend, Aaron Fortner (Port Aransas, TX), her daughter’s partner Steve O’Toole, her sister Margaret “Cindy” (Charles) Morgan (Starkville , MS), her grandchildren Maggie Ford (San Francisco, CA) and Eli Ford, (College Station, TX), her sister-in-law Joyce Turner (Houlka, MS) as well as her nieces and nephew, Melinda (Mike) Kopp and Chris (Carra) Turner (Houlka, MS), Rachael (Chad) Carter (Starkville, MS) and Michelle (John) Guyton (Tupelo, MS) and their children Aislinn Kopp, Lila Carter, Colton Turner, Hannah Turner, John Morgan Guyton and Hudson Guyton.
Her ashes will be spread according to her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Friends of the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep, formerly known as the Animal Rehabilitation Keep), P.O. Box 755, Port Aransas, Texas 78373 or online at http://www.friendsoftheark.org/donations.html.
May she rejoice in her life, as we all do, as she walks on.
