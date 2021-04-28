Mary Ruth "Chunn" Redden, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 6, 1948 to William Newton and Mary Della Lee Chunn. She grew up in Pontotoc, MS. She spent most of her life in Shannon, MS with her husband John Wayne Redden, which she married January 21, 1972. She was a homemaker until getting a job at Dacus- Precison Foods. She worked there for 10 years until becoming disabled. She loved her family and her dog, Pistol. She is survived by two daughters, Angela Kent (Gerald) of Tupelo and Beverly Patterson of Shannon; one son Doug Redden; eight grandchildren, Destiny Fuller (Cody), Brooke Redden, Schuylar Redden, Jerry Patterson, Analiese Kent, Zakkery Redden, Garrett Kent, Sophia Grace Redden, and Destiny Moss; two great grandchildren, John Henry Redden and Tylar Redden; two sisters, Hazel Keith of Furrs and Janie Reynolds of Palmetto. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Redden; her parents, three brothers, and two sisters . Pallbearers will be Fredrick Kennedy, Scott Stanford, James Redden, Dell Keith, Isaiah Edger, and Jason Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great grandsons. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Valley Grove Baptist Church with funeral service following at 5:00pm with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
