PRENTISS -- Opal Faye Reece, 90, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehibilation in Corinth . Services will be on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12:00 PM until service time at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cain's Chapel Cemetery.

