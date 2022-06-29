Hoyt Reed Barnes, 66, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at NMMC after a period of declining health. Hoyt was born in Tupelo on June 2, 1956 to the late Robert "Bob" Reed and Betty Fields Reed. She graduated Tupelo High School and attended Northeast obtaining an Associates Degree. Hoyt spent many years as a teacher for Mississippi Action for Progress (Head Start). She enjoyed crocheting blankets and beanies and sharing them with her sons and her friends. Hoyt was a quiet, moving force within her family. She cherished her 4 sons and 3 grandchildren. A private committal service was held at Tupelo Memorial Park in Tupelo on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with burial in the Reed family plot there. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to assist the family. Hoyt is survived by her four sons, Roy Barnes of Tupelo, Bob Barnes of Houston, Tx, Charlie Barnes and wife, Diana of Pearland, Tx. and Reed Barnes of Dallas, Tx; her three grandchildren, Madelyn, Andrew and Jackson Barnes of Pearland, Tx.; her sister, Alice Quimby of Tupelo and a host of cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Betty Reed, her brother, Robert Reed and a brother in law, Ernie Quimby. Memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
