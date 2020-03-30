Bobby Joe Reed, 92, passed from this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence in Belmont. He was born November 7, 1926, in Fulton to Vernon and Tula Summers Reed. He was a graduate of the Itawamba Agricultural High School Class of 1944-1945. It was around this time he met the love of his life, Wanda Mills. They were married December 22, 1945. After graduating high school, he went to work in the shipyards in Mobile, AL, and then as a mechanic at a garage in Fulton for Frank Wiygul. He then went to work for Blue Bell in Fulton and Belmont as a R&D Engineer for 32 and one-half years. He also had his own business as a mechanic for many years. He was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Matthew Fancher and Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Sammy Joe Reed (Sheila) of Hammond, LA, and Kenny Wayne Reed of Iuka; two daughters, Gail Gann (Terry) of Belmont and Cheryl Mills (Jeff) of Red Bay, AL; his sister, Mary Anna McFerrin of Mantachie; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Wanda; one sister, Martha Alice Reed; one son, Eddie Gene Reed; one grandson, Joseph Thomas Gann; and his parents. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Reed family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
