TUPELO -- Bonnie Reed, 76, passed away Sunday, March 01, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wise Reed Funeral Home. Visitation will be on March 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Wise Reed Funeral Home.

