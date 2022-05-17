Carol Lee Towery Reed passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House at the age of 73. She was born June 29, 1948 in Tupelo, the daughter of Evan F. and Minnie Mattie Lee Jackson Posey. Carol had a strong work ethic and served as a cashier for 31 years at R and R Grocery in Mooreville. She was a member of Living Waters Community Church. Carol loved being outdoors working in her yard, and listening to Elvis and George Jones music. She enjoyed big family gatherings and treated everyone she met like family. Carol leaves behind her three children, Bobby Posey (Pat) of Mooreville, Anita Posey (Steve) of Shannon, and Tonya Poe (Robert) of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Amanda Rogge (Jonathan), Nicole Starling, Crystal Starling (Johnny), Samantha Hall, Daisy Hall, Cody Poe (Jazmin), and Pamela Ridge (Jason); a sister, Inez Ryans; and her great-grandchildren, A.J., Lexie, Ethan, Malachi, Dimentrie, Miracle, Steven, Journey, Nevaeh, Dylan, Sawyer, Jace, Grayson, Denise, Bo Luke, and Tuff Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steve Posey; daughter, Nancy Hall, grandson, Dimetrie; sisters, Eva Lou Towery and Louise Harris; and brothers, Hubbard Towery, Boyd Towery, and Luther Towery. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Rogge, Billy Towery, Mickey Towery, Cody Poe, Robert Poe, Johnny Baker, and Terry Sanders. Kenneth Harris will serve as honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
