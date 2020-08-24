Charles Edgar "Buddy" Reed, 86, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Mississippi Veteran's Home in Oxford. He was born on February 4, 1934 to Charlie and Hermie Elsie Shelton Reed. He was a graduate of Shady Grove High School, attended Northeast and Itawamba Community Colleges, and four years of military school in the nuclear field. Buddy was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving twenty years and retiring in 1974. He was in the Seabees and retired with the rank of E-8 Senior Chief. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed at Babcock & Wilcox. Buddy was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Steve Cohea officiating and "Taps" played by Bert Conely. Buddy is survived by two sons, Garry Reed (Rosemary), John Reed (Angie), both of Ripley; one daughter Sandra Kay "Sandy" Reed Muse of Ripley; four grandchildren, Christian Reed (Earon), Austin Reed (Fiancee' Hailey), Ashley Johnson (Bobby), Jimmy Muse (Lauren); seven great-grandchildren, Bethany, Janna, Reed, Tyson, Stella, Patrick Gray, Mary Harper; three step-sons, Mike, Martin, and Tommy King; one brother, Wayne Reed (Nita) of Munford, Tennessee; three sisters, Myra Forbess (Jack) of Atoka, Tennessee, Sarah Britt (W.J.) of Ripley, Carolyn Matthews (John) of Tupelo. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Iva Nell Reed, his first wife Shirley Reed, two grandsons, Duncan Reed and Patrick Muse; three sisters, O'Neil Lindsey, Mary Frances Sweatman, Linda Scott; one half-brother, Roy Benson. Pallbearers will be Garry Reed, John Reed, Christian Reed, Jimmy Muse, Austin Reed, Bobby Johnson. Expressions for the Reed family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
