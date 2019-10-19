WALNUT, MS -- Donna Jean Sheffield Reed, 59, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS . Services will be on Sunday October 20, 2019 4:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel . Visitation will be on Sunday October 20, 2019 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

