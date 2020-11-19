Doyce Ann Reed, 67, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residense in Leflore. Services will be on Saturday, November 21 at 1pm at Rocky Branch Cemetery . Visitation will be on today from 2pm - 5pm at Community Funeral Directors - Charleston Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.

