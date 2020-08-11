Heather Lane (Akola) Reed, 48, was welcomed home by her savior, Jesus Christ, on August 2, 2020 in Nashville, TN. She was born to Eric and Deborah (Brasfield) Akola in Wrangell, Alaska. Most of her childhood was spent residing in Anchorage, Alaska with her parents before moving to Washington state as a teenager. Her friends remember her as fun and outgoing and a true Alaskan girl. She loved shopping with her friends but also loved to be outdoors, fishing, camping with her family and flying with her dad. She was always up for an adventure!
Heather moved to Mississippi in 2000 where she met the love of her life, Glenn Reed. They were happily married on January 18, 2002 in Amory, Mississippi. Heather and Glenn enjoyed living in the south near family, moving to Alaska, living in Washington state, and pampering their furry children, Molly and Willie.
Heather and Glenn had many adventures together including owning a small business and going to CDL Driving school together so they could work together as a distance driving team. While living in Mississippi, Heather worked as a Cartoonist, drawing for the Christian section of the Amory Advertiser.
Heather battled health issues with strength. She was humbled to receive a liver transplant from a selfless donor, and she lived with a new liver for over three years being thankful each day for her gift. She loved her Lord, her family, her friends, and had many dreams for the future.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn, her parents Eric and Deb Akola, and her mother-in-law Peggy Reed, as well as many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd & Corinne Brasfield and Helmer & Isabelle Akola, and her father-in-law Dan Reed.
No services are planned at this time. In remembrance, hug your family a little harder, talk a little longer, forgive quickly, be kind, smile often, love deeply, and laugh out loud. Memorial donations can be given in Heather’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
