Jackie Ruth Reed, 76, passed away Thursday, February 04, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 PM to service time at Holland - Okolona Chapel. Burial will follow at Boone's Chapel Cemetery.

