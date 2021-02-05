Jackie Ruth Barker Reed, 76, died Thursday, Feb. 4. 2021 at her daughter's residence in Pontotoc after a brief illness. She was born on July 21, 1944 in Aberdeen to the late Jack P. Barker and Lora Cruse Barker. Jackie was a lifelong Chickasaw Co. resident and worked in several furniture manufacturing facilities. Her real passion was being a lifelong partner with her late husband, Charles Reed, in Reed's Logistics and Trucking which they owned over 50 years. She grew up attending Bethany Church of God of Prophecy in Okolona, but was a member of First Baptist Church of Okolona. She loved her family, enjoyed sewing and watching Wheel of Fortune on TV. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. A family committal service will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time Sunday only. Jackie is survived by her children, Sonya Robbins (Jimmy) of Pontotoc, and Jack "Buddy" Reed (Terrie Lynn) of Columbus; one special sister, Debbie Barker of Okolona; 11 grandchildren, Angie, Nikki, Scotty, Blake, Josh, Megan, Andy, Randi, Will, Josh, and JR, and their spouses and families; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lora and Jack; her husband, Charles, who died July 1, 2018; two daughters, Kim Reed and Lisa Spears; one grandson, Christopher Culp, and one granddaughter, Lindsay Reed. The family wishes to extend gratitude to close friend, Kim Turman, for her many years of service to Mrs. Jackie and Debbie Barker. God bless you! Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
