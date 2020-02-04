WALNUT, MS -- Jennie Thompson Reed, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Thursday February 6, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 5, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery - Benton County.

