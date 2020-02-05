Jennie Thompson Reed, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. She was born on August 24, 1936, to Jim and Hazel Clifton Payne in Benton County - Mississippi. Jennie worked for WoodCraft in Ripley before her retirement. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church. Jennie loved making everybody laugh, making home cooked meals, taking her nieces and nephews fishing and loved being in the garden. Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Herbert Luther and Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Benton County. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Thursday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Jennie is survived by one brother: James Payne (Emaline) of Potts Camp, MS; one sister: Jackie Luther of Potts Camp, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Reed; three sisters: her twin, Jimmie Louise Payne, Amma Poff, Mary Francis Payne. Pallbearers will be John Luther, Keith Payne, Mark Poff, Eric Poff, Erin Barber, Jeremy Rivere (The Cajun), Brandon Alberson. Expressions of sympathy, for the Reed family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
