Kevin Reed was born on May 4, 1975, in Chickasaw County, to Edith Townsend Gardner. Kevin accepted Christ at an early age and joined Thompson Chapel CME Church. He later joined Gordon Chapel COGIC and, later in life, joined Greater Community Temple COGIC, where he was a member until his death. Kevin loved singing and lifting up Jesus' name through song and praise. Kevin was a member of many gospel groups including: These are They and The Voices from the Land of the Hanging Grapes. As a member of Greater Community Temple, Kevin was Director of the Membership Intake Department, male chorus, and youth choir. On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS, Kevin departed this earthly life with his mother at his side. He fought fervently, never giving in to his illness. He was preceded in death by Willie Rose Berry and Mammie Lee Hobson. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Edith Townsend Gardner of Houlka, MS; five brothers, Anthony (Lula) Reed of Racine, WI, Terry (Pam) Reed of Houlka, MS, James (Dollie) Reed of Pontotoc, MS, Aundrae (Nancy) Reed of Houlka, MS, and Melvin Bean (Francis) of Houlka, MS; three sisters, Betty Atkinson of Houlka, MS, and Ella Jean Jefferson of Houlka, MS, and Virginia Erby of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Viewing will be one hour before service. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
