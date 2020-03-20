HOULKA -- Kevin Reed, 44, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. This is a Graveside Service only. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.