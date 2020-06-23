Sybill Lucille Blanset Reed, 89, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen, MS. She was born July 15, 1930 in Houston, MS to Henderson Blanset and Nora McNaley Blanset. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. She was the owner of Something Special Steakhouse. Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Reta Jones Templeton (Gerald) of Maben, MS and Linda Jaggers of Aberdeen, MS; one son Bubba Jones of Aberdeen; four grandchildren Toneta Davis, Tony Davis, Vince Davis and Tara Jaggers Barton and three great grandchildren Claire Barton, Reid Barton and Houston Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carlton Edward Reed. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Victory Baptist Church located at 124 Elliot Ave. Nettleton, MS. 38858. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
