Hendric Mayes Reed, 91, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Mr. Reed was born April 3, 1928 in Union County to William Frank Reed and Maggie Lou Elder Reed. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from Piper Impact after thirty years. He was known to be a piddler, maybe even an inventor, if needed. He was the oldest living member of Oak View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He loved everyone in his life, especially his family. He was full of life and loved to tease and have fun with people. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. Most of all, he loved his Lord and his dearly loved wife, Flora Mae Butler Reed, whom he is now reunited with. Funeral services will be 2:00p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dale Henderson, Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Roy Forshea officiating. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Reed is survived by three daughters, Deborah Chism (Doc), Shirley Chism (Cotton) and Barbara Harrison (Wayne); a son, Jimmy Reed (Lisa); a special nephew, Leland Hurt; eight grandchildren: Heather Rhea, Kevin Chism (Jamie), Erin Ralph (Jason), Coty Chism (Holly), Sarah Reed, Nathan Reed, Hunter Harrison and Hannah Harrison; by seven great grandchildren: Dalton Chism, Callie Chism, Colt Rhea, Oliver Ralph, Gabe Rhea, Hadley Chism and Maggie Ralph. Pallbearers will be Kevin Chism, Coty Chism, Nathan Reed, Hunter Harrison, Jason Ralph, James Reed, Larry Wood and Paul Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be William Reed, Charles Reed, Joe Reed, Gary Floyd, Chuck Harris, Dalton Chism, Colt Rhea, Gabe Rhea and Oliver Ralph. The American Legion Post #72 will deliver military honors. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. In honor of Mr. Reed's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
