FULTON, MS -- R. Lee Reed, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS.

