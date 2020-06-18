TUPELO -- Ray Reed, 50, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital (Golden Triangle) in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 @11:00 A.M. at New Salem Cemetery Pontotoc, MS Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com. Covid -19 guideline will be follow.

