Wanda Aroma Mills Reed, 90, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born December 11, 1928, to E.A. and Louella Hall Mills. She worked for Blue Bell and Golden Manufacturing and was a member of Golden Central Baptist Church. Wanda enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, and gospel singing, and loved going to church when she was able. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Matthew Fancher and Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Bobby Joe Reed, of Belmont; two sons, Sammy Joe Reed (Sheila) of Hammond, LA, and Kenny Wayne Reed of Iuka; two daughters, Gail Gann (Terry) of Belmont and Cheryl Mills (Jeff) of Red Bay, AL; two sisters, Barbara Weatherford (Mitchell) of Peaceful Valley and Lela Hinton of the Evergreen community; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Gene Reed; two brothers, Thomas Mills and Gene Mills; one grandson, Joseph Thomas Gann; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Kacey Reed, Dyon Reed, Jamal Anderson, Zachary Miller, Nathan Miller, Jason Reed, and Kerry Loveless. Jaxton West will be an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Reed family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
