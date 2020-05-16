Wayman Hoyt Reed, born on November 23, 1936, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Merit Health Center in Jackson, MS. He retired from the Mississippi State University Dairy Department. After retirement he drove a log truck. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Reed; his parents, Daily and Ethel Reed; and siblings, Lloyd Reed, Neva Pinnix, Lillian McCool, Lila Williams, and Edwin Reed. He is survived by his wife, Annette Tyra Reed; daughters, Jan Raines (David), Mary Ann Inghram (Thomas); sons, Keith Reed (Crystal), Larry Reed (Tina), Scotty Reed (Shelly), Billy Dill (April); 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church. The graveside service will be on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. You can go online and sign the guest register at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.