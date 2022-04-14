Joan Lee McDaniel Reeder, 87, passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, MS. She was born on September 13, 1934 to the late Frank and Eva Raymond in Cleveland, OH. She grew up in Tunica, MS where she graduated high school. She attended the University for Women in Columbus, MS. She moved to New Albany, MS where she retired from Mattie Thompson as a school secretary. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her children; two daughters Tmora (Henry) Payne, Katherine McDaniel, one son, Ray Allen. Bonus children; Karen (Barry) McLaughlin, Glen (Tammie) Reeder, Jeff (Vickie) Reeder, and Rodger (Dena) Reeder, six grandchildren; Morgan (Lee) Plaxico, Spencer Payne, Hardy (Marie) Cohee, Kristen Ramsey, McKenzie Ramsey and Savannah Allen, and eleven bonus grandchildren; Miranda (Phil) Schoggen, Lauren Ann (Seth) Cobb, Ashley (John Mark) Jarrett, Matthew (Lianna) Reeder, Tarver (Alex) Reeder, Drew (Holly) Reeder, Dylan (Clare) Reeder, Elizabeth Reeder, Meggan Reeder and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Reeder of Ecru, and the late George McDaniel of New Albany. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 12:00noon on Friday, April 15, 2022 at United Funeral Service. A small private service for immediate family will start at 12:00 noon. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Magnolia Manor of Tupelo, and Home Care Hospice of New Albany for their extraordinary caregiving. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago. IL 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org, local food pantry, or Cherry Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 603 Ecru, MS 38841.
