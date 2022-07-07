Sharon Sue Reeder 66, passed on Thursday June 30, 2022, at NMMC. She was born October 28, 1955, in Tupelo MS. She is the daughter of the late Thurman Havis Reeder and Ruby Doris Reeder Kelly. She enjoyed music of all genres, reading, watching crime shows and westerns. She loved spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind one daughter, Jamie Marie Hansbro of Fulton, MS and one son, Jeremy Lewis of Tupelo, MS. Two granddaughters, Samantha Hansbro and Alexis Davis. One grandson, Reeder Lewis and one great-grandson Jasper Hansbro. Sisters, Shelia Scott (Buzzy) of Tupelo, MS; Kathy Long (Richard) of Greenwood Springs, MS. Brothers, Randy Reeder of Tupelo, MS and Tommy Kelly (Amy) of Guntown, MS. A special friend Sidney "Sug" Hanna. Along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Thurman Havis Reeder and Ruby Doris Reeder Kelly; her brother David Reeder. Private family services will be Saturday July 9, 2022 at Ecru Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
