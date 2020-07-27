Robert Bradford "Brad" Reedy, 55, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. Brad was born on May 19,1965, in Amory, MS and he was a son of Carolyn Reedy Perry, Smithville and the late Robert "Bob" Reedy. Brad grew up in Amory and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1984. He was a hard worker and great provider for his family. He worked as a machinist and C&C operator. For over the last 10 years, he has worked for Hoerner Box in Tupelo, MS. A Christian, Brad loved the Lord and was a member of FBC Tupelo. He was a cheerful, loving family man who cherished his grandkids. In his free time, he liked to play Frisbee and the challenge of 2000 plus pieces puzzles. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially camping, fishing, shooting guns, and throwing the Frisbee. He really enjoyed music, with Led Zepplin being his favorite band. Brad left a legacy of love and great memories. Although he will be missed greatly, they have comfort knowing that he is with his Savior and Lord. The memories will be cherished by all that knew and loved him. Brad is survived by his daughter, Terran Nichole Reedy, Saltillo; son, Corey Bradford Reedy (Heaven), Ingamar; mother, Carolyn Reedy Perry; grandchildren Colyn West, Tori Pridmore, Ariel Reedy, and Lemuel Reedy; sister, Carol Lynn Reedy Herren (Jim), Smithville; nieces and nephews, Audrey Sullivan (Alex), Cassidy Herren, and Matthew Ivey (Leah). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Reedy, grandparents, Garvin and Jesker Pierce; Farris and Elna Mae Reedy. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Smithville Cemetery, Smithville, MS with Mr. Tyler Riley officiating. Pallbearers will be Jim Herren, Matthew Ivey, Corey Reedy, Nick Pridmore, Brian Sparks, and James Bagley. Due to Covid Restrictions, participants are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask while attending the service. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to NMMC Hospice, Tupelo, MS.
