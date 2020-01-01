Mrs. Betty Ann Reese, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House following a short illness. A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon to service time. Betty was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. She graduated from Little Rock Central High School, and after high school she attended Arkansas Tech. Betty married Ben Adrian Reese in 1958. They moved to Tupelo in 1971 where they raised their children. Betty then returned to school and received her BA in Nursing from Itawamba Community College. She spent her nursing career at North Mississippi Medical Center and retired after 24 years of service as a surgical RN, 14 years at the main campus, and the last 10 years at the Women's Hospital. Betty loved to travel and after retiring she spent a lot of time visiting her children and grandchildren. She loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs, she also enjoyed playing solitaire. Betty cared deeply for people and animals and over the years volunteered with numerous organizations, including the early years of the Tupelo Aquatic Club, Empty Bowls, and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, just to name a few. She is survived by her husband Ben Adrian Reese of Tupelo; her six children, Caran Reese Brown (Jim) of Tupelo, Sherri Reese Ciminelli of Tupelo, Jim Reese (Kim) of Denver, CO, Lizbeth Reese Gafford (Jeff) of Tupelo, Laney Reese Bush (Stephen) of Guntown, and Jennifer Reese of Atlanta, GA; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandaughter who was born on Christmas Eve 2019; a brother, Butch Barnard (Mary) of Dewitt, AR; and many nieces, nephews and many others to whom she was a second mother. She is also survived by her constant and faithful companion, her dog Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Barnard (Jack) and Valerie Fern (Millholland) Barnard; one brother, William B. Barnard (Bill; and her Mother in Law, Emily Harper Dove, and her Father in Law, James Dove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
