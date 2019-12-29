TUPELO -- Betty Barnard Reese, 81, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon to service time only. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38802 or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.

