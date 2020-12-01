Charlene Short Reese, 89, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence in Dumas. Services will be on Friday, December 4 at 2 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Palmer Cemetery.

