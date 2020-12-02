Charlene Short Reese, 89, resident of Dumas and avid conversationalist, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Reese will be at 2 PM Friday, December 4 at Palmer Baptist Church with Bro. Ritchie Hatcher and Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Reese was born June 23, 1931 in Middleton, TN, the daughter of the late Charlie and Maudie Lindsey Short. She received her education in the Buena Vista Public School System in Tippah County and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. A long time member of Palmer Baptist Church, Ms. Reese will be remembered as a thoughtful, giving person who enjoyed staying busy. Quilting, Mario Cart and WWF Wrestling with John Cena were favorite pastimes. She loved flowers, the opportunity to share special times with her grandchildren and making her famous banana pudding for family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Friday, December 4 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Palmer Baptist Church. Those left to share loving memories include her children, Cindy Robinson of Ripley , Mary Reese of Senatobia, Charles Reese (Margaret) and Jim Reese (Sue), both of Dumas and Sammy Mardis (Sharon) of Tiplersville, one sister, Sue Glover of Guntown, sixteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Reese, two sons, Joe Reese and Dennis Reese, two sisters, two brothers, one granddaughter and two great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reese Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
